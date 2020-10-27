Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series coming in 4G and 5G flavours

Xiaomi has updated most of its smartphone lineup for 2020 and beyond as of October 2020. This means that by November, we could see a new refreshed version for the Redmi Note series of phones. The Redmi Note 10 has long been in discussion in the world of smartphone leaks and rumors. Now, there are sightings of the phone on Chinese certification sites, hinting at a sooner launch. Also Read - Redmi K30S could be a Xiaomi Mi 10T with a new name, suggest leaks

A recent report from Gadgets360 suggests that the Redmi Note 10 series device has just passed China's 3C certification. The listing is yet to reveal any specifications or features for the Note 10 series but it seems to be passing the 4G variant. October is usually the time when Xiaomi reveals a new Redmi Note device in China, followed by its India launch in November.

The device, carrying the model number M2010J19S, has been spotted accompanying a 22.5W fast charger. This is the same fast charger you get with the current generation Redmi Note 9 series devices. There are a few storage variants of the device too, although we don’t have the exact details on them. The 4G variant will accompany a few 5G variants as well.

Redmi Note 10 series: What to expect?

From the world of smartphone leaks and rumors, there’s a strong belief that the recently launched Mi 10T Lite will be repurposed as the Redmi Note 10 series in China. The 4G variant could carry almost the same specifications as the Mi 10T Lite, retaining its 64-megapixel main rear camera. The 5G variant, however, will be different.

The 5G variant of the phone is said to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 820 chipset. One of these 5G models, possibly the Pro variant, will come with a 108-megapixel main camera. This will make it the first non-Mi branded device to ship with a 108-megapixel camera. The top-end variant may also feature a 33W fast charging system.

The standard Redmi Note 10 5G variant could also feature a Snapdragon 750 chipset. There are possibilities of Xiaomi using an AMOLED display on the Redmi Note 10 5G models. That said Xiaomi is yet to announce anything officially, and hence, you should take all of this with a pinch of salt.