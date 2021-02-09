Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 India launch could take place as soon as tomorrow. Xiaomi’s global VP and Xiaomi India MD, Manu Kumar Jain took to Twitter to reveal that the Redmi brand is gearing up to make an “epic announcement” on February 10 at 10:10 AM. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi TV Q1 75-inch with 4K display, 30W stereo speaker system launched

However, do note that he did not reveal what the company will announce, so it could be that the smartphone will not launch tomorrow. Instead, Redmi could announce an official launch date for Redmi Note 10 in India at 10:10 AM tomorrow. It is difficult to speculate at this point in time what the company has in store. It is said that the company will also unveil 5G variant of the Redmi Note 10.

Notably, Xiaomi typically announces its new Redmi Note device in the third week of February every year. However, several rumors have pointed to an early launch this time. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 also appeared on the BIS certification website recently, suggesting an imminent launch.

“Our Redmi brand is making an epic announcement. Note the date, 10th Feb at 10:10 am. Any guesses what it is?” Jain said in a teaser video. “The biggest Note-fication of the year is almost here. Unlock it with Me,” his Twitter post read. Jain also launched the #SM10THChallenge.

Got the moves to be as smooth as the smoothest @RedmiIndia smartphone yet? 😎 𝚃𝙷𝙴 𝙱𝙸𝙶𝙶𝙴𝚂𝚃 𝙉𝙊𝙏𝙀-𝙁𝙄𝘾𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 𝙾𝙵 𝚃𝙷𝙴 𝚈𝙴𝙰𝚁 𝙸𝚂 𝙰𝙻𝙼𝙾𝚂𝚃 𝙷𝙴𝚁𝙴! Unlock it with Me! ⚡️ Upload your dance move with #SM10THChallenge. 10 fans to win BIG! I ❤️ #Redmi pic.twitter.com/BTgGe8cbDw — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) February 9, 2021

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 India launch date could be February 10: Expected price

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 price in India could start at around Rs 12,000 and the smartphone is expected to launch in multiple variants. Unfortunately, the India price of Redmi Note 10 has not been tipped as of now, but given the Redmi Note series is an affordable smartphone series, we expect the price to be in the range of Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000. Notably, the Redmi Note 9 is currently selling for Rs 11,999 for the base model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10: Specifications (Expected)

Of course, 5G support will be the highlight feature of Redmi Note 10. In fact, the Redmi Note 10 could be among the most affordable 5G smartphones on the market. Some reports suggest that Redmi Note 10 will feature a 6.57-inch screen with a resolution of 1080X2400 pixels. The smartphone could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G processor, coupled with up to 8GB RAM.

In terms of camera, the Redmi Note 10 could sport a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera is expected to be a 16-megapixels one. Further, Redmi Note 10 could pack a 4800mAh battery and come with support for 33W fast charging.