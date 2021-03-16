Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 first sale in India will be held on Amazon, Mi.com and Mi Home stores at 12 PM on March 16, which is today. Check out price in India, launch offers, specifications, and more.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 will go on sale in India on March 16, today on Amazon, Mi.com as well as Mi Home stores at 12 PM. The Redmi Note 10 was launched alongside the Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max earlier this month. The Pro and Pro Max variants will go on first sale on March 17 and March 18, respectively. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 review: Gets most of it right at Rs 11,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 is a budget smartphone that starts at a price of Rs 11,999 for the base storage model. Among key features of the Redmi Note 10 are Qualcomm 678 chipset, a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 first sale today: Price in India, timings, launch offers

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 is priced at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM +64GB storage model. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model can be bought at a price of Rs 13,999. The sale will start at 12 PM on Amazon India as well as Mi.com. It can be bought via Mi Home stores as well and the company has said the phone will be available across more offline stores soon.

The smartphone can be in three colour options – Aqua Green, Frost White, and Shadow Black. Those who purchase using ICICI Bank credit or debit cards can avail a flat discount of Rs 500. The offer is available for ICICI Bank credit card EMI option as well.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 specifications and features

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 gets a 6.43-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. The screen has a refresh rate of 60Hz. It is protected with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 chipset paired with up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for a 33W fast charger in the box. The Redmi Note 10 runs MIUI 12 based on Android 11.

In terms of cameras, the Redmi Note 10 offers a quad rear camera setup where the primary lens is a 48-megapixel Sony IMX 582 sensor, coupled with an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a fourth 2-megapixel depth sensor. It sports a 13-megapixel selfie camera.