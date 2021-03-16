comscore Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 first sale in India will be held on Amazon, Mi.com and Mi Home stores at 12 PM on March 16, which is today, check out price in India, launch offers, specifications, and more
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 first sale on Amazon, Mi.com at 12 PM: Price, launch offers, full specifications
News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 first sale on Amazon, Mi.com at 12 PM: Price, launch offers, full specifications

Mobiles

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 first sale in India will be held on Amazon, Mi.com and Mi Home stores at 12 PM on March 16, which is today. Check out price in India, launch offers, specifications, and more.

Redmi Note 10 review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 will go on sale in India on March 16, today on Amazon, Mi.com  as well as Mi Home stores at 12 PM. The Redmi Note 10 was launched alongside the Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max earlier this month. The Pro and Pro Max variants will go on first sale on March 17 and March 18, respectively. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 review: Gets most of it right at Rs 11,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 is a budget smartphone that starts at a price of Rs 11,999 for the base storage model. Among key features of the Redmi Note 10 are Qualcomm 678 chipset, a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery. Also Read - Redmi Note 10 Pro Max review: Questioning the existence of premium phones

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 first sale today: Price in India, timings, launch offers

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 is priced at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM +64GB storage model. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model can be bought at a price of Rs 13,999. The sale will start at 12 PM on Amazon India as well as Mi.com. It can be bought via Mi Home stores as well and the company has said the phone will be available across more offline stores soon. Also Read - More foldable phones coming in 2021, Oppo could be next to join the bandwagon

The smartphone can be in three colour options – Aqua Green, Frost White, and Shadow Black. Those who purchase using ICICI Bank credit or debit cards can avail a flat discount of Rs 500. The offer is available for ICICI Bank credit card EMI option as well.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 specifications and features

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 gets a 6.43-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. The screen has a refresh rate of 60Hz. It is protected with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 chipset paired with up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for a 33W fast charger in the box. The Redmi Note 10 runs MIUI 12 based on Android 11.

In terms of cameras, the Redmi Note 10 offers a quad rear camera setup where the primary lens is a 48-megapixel Sony IMX 582 sensor, coupled with an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a fourth 2-megapixel depth sensor. It sports a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 16, 2021 9:00 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11999

MIUI 12 based on Android 11
Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
48MP+2MP+8MP+2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Motorola Moto G100 reaching global markets on March 25
News
Motorola Moto G100 reaching global markets on March 25
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 first sale at 12 PM on Amazon, Mi.com

Mobiles

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 first sale at 12 PM on Amazon, Mi.com

PS5 upcoming games 2021: Resident Evil Village, Deathloop, and more

Photo Gallery

PS5 upcoming games 2021: Resident Evil Village, Deathloop, and more

PS5 upcoming games 2021: Resident Evil Village, Deathloop, and more

Photo Gallery

PS5 upcoming games 2021: Resident Evil Village, Deathloop, and more

Moto G100 is renamed Motorola Edge S with Snapdragon 870 chip

Mobiles

Moto G100 is renamed Motorola Edge S with Snapdragon 870 chip

OnePlus Nord Android 11 update rolling out again after company fixes bugs

News

OnePlus Nord Android 11 update rolling out again after company fixes bugs

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Motorola Moto G100 reaching global markets on March 25

Moto G100 is renamed Motorola Edge S with Snapdragon 870 chip

OnePlus Nord Android 11 update rolling out again after company fixes bugs

Indians could soon be penalised for holding Bitcoin, says new report

Facebook to label posts about COVID-19 vaccines to curb misinformation

Upcoming smartphone launches in India in March 2021

Vivo X60 series India launch on March 25: Details on Zeiss camera, AMOLED panel, chipset, and more

OnePlus 8 series could be clever choice after OnePlus 9 series launch

What does ROG Phone 5 offer better than ROG Phone 3?

Samsung Galaxy M12 vs Redmi Note 10 vs Poco M3: Which is better under Rs 12,000?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021
Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 in India in 2021
Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021
Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Moto G10 Power की Flipkart पर सेल, 6000mAh की बैटरी और 48MP कैमरा वाले फोन पर मिल रहा Discount

Redmi Note 10 की पहली Sale, मिलता है 48MP कैमरा, 6GB RAM और 5000mAh की बैटरी

POCO X3 Pro भारत में 30 मार्च को होगा लॉन्च, जानें इसकी खास बातें

PUBG Mobile India launch latest update: पबजी की भारत में होगी वापसी? जानें क्या कह रही नई रिपोर्ट

Vivo X60 सीरीज स्मार्टफोन्स की खास जानकारी हुई लीक, भारत में जल्द होंगे लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Asus ROG Phone 5 first look: Heavy on hardware with minor cosmetic updates

Reviews

Asus ROG Phone 5 first look: Heavy on hardware with minor cosmetic updates
Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G First Look

Hands On

Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G First Look
Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro Max first impressions: There's a lot on offer here

Reviews

Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro Max first impressions: There's a lot on offer here
Weekly News Roundup: Redmi Note 10 Series Launched, OnePlus 9 Launch Date, WhatsApp Video Calling for Desktop, and much more...

News

Weekly News Roundup: Redmi Note 10 Series Launched, OnePlus 9 Launch Date, WhatsApp Video Calling for Desktop, and much more...

News

Motorola Moto G100 reaching global markets on March 25
News
Motorola Moto G100 reaching global markets on March 25
Moto G100 is renamed Motorola Edge S with Snapdragon 870 chip

Mobiles

Moto G100 is renamed Motorola Edge S with Snapdragon 870 chip
OnePlus Nord Android 11 update rolling out again after company fixes bugs

News

OnePlus Nord Android 11 update rolling out again after company fixes bugs
Indians could soon be penalised for holding Bitcoin, says new report

News

Indians could soon be penalised for holding Bitcoin, says new report
Facebook to label posts about COVID-19 vaccines to curb misinformation

News

Facebook to label posts about COVID-19 vaccines to curb misinformation

new arrivals in india

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Best Sellers