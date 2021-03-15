Xiaomi launched Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max which is packed with new features and specifications. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Nokia also launched its Nokia 5.4 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and Nokia 5.4. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max vs Vivo V20 Pro - Compare Price in India, Full Specifications, and Other Features

Display and Design-The screen of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is 6.67 inch, whereas the screen of Nokia 5.4 is 6.39-inch. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 FHD+, whereas the Nokia 5.4 has a screen resolution of 720×1,560 pixels. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max vs Motorola Moto G 5G - Compare Camera Features, Price in India, RAM, Display, and Other Specifications

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and Nokia 5.4 is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 18999, whereas Nokia 5.4 of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max vs Vivo V20 2021 - Check Out Latest Comparison of Price in India, Full Specifications, and Other Features

Camera -The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has a 108MP+5MP+8MP+2MP camera, whereas the Nokia 5.4 has a 48MP+5MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Nokia 5.4 has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is powered by 5020mAh as compared to the battery of Nokia 5.4 of 4,000mAh.

OS-The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11, whereas the Nokia 5.4 runs on Android 10. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, whereas the Nokia 5.4 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC.