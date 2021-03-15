Xiaomi launched Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max which is packed with new features and specifications. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Oppo also launched its Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max vs Motorola Moto G 5G - Compare Camera Features, Price in India, RAM, Display, and Other Specifications

Display and Design-The screen of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is 6.67 inch, whereas the screen of Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G is 6.55 inch. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 FHD+, whereas the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G has a screen resolution of 2400*1080.

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 18999, whereas Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 35990.

Camera -The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has a 108MP+5MP+8MP+2MP camera, whereas the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G has a 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G has 32MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is powered by 5020mAh as compared to the battery of Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G of 4350mAh.

OS-The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11, whereas the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android11. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, whereas the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G is powered by Dimensity 1000+.