Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max smartphone priced starting at 18999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also launched the Realme X7 smartphone The Realme X7 is priced starting at 19999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and Realme X7 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max features a 6.67 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 FHD+. Meanwhile the Realme X7 features a 6.4 with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 FHD+.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G. Meanwhile, the Realme X7 features a Dimensity 800U Processor

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and Realme X7 is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 18999, whereas Realme X7 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 19999.

Camera -The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has a 108MP+5MP+8MP+2MP camera, whereas the Realme X7 has a 64MP+8MP+2MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Realme X7 has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is powered by 5020mAh as compared to the battery of Realme X7 of 4310mAh. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11, whereas the Realme X7 runs on Realme UI Based on Android 10