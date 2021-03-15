We have compared Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max alongside the Realme X7 Pro 5G and Realme X7 to see the remarkable differences between these smartphones. You can read below about the, storage, camera, price, display and design of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Realme X7 Pro 5G, and Realme X7 Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max vs Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro - Head to Head Comparison of Camera, Display, RAM, and Other Specifications

Display and Design-The screen of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is 6.67 inch, whereas the screen of Realme X7 Pro 5G is 6.55 inch. The screen of Realme X7 is 6.4. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 FHD+, whereas the Realme X7 Pro 5G has a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. The Realme X7 has a screen resolution of 1080×2400 FHD+.

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Realme X7 Pro 5G, Realme X7 is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 18999, whereas Realme X7 Pro 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 29999. Realme X7 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 19999.

Camera -The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has a 108MP+5MP+8MP+2MP camera, whereas the Realme X7 Pro 5G has a 64MP+8MP+2M+2MP camera. The Realme X7 has a 64MP+8MP+2MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Realme X7 Pro 5G has 32MP main Camera lens. On the front the Realme X7 has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is powered by 5020mAh as compared to the battery of Realme X7 Pro 5G of 4500 mAh. The Realme X7 has battery capacity of 4310mAh.

OS-The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11, whereas the Realme X7 Pro 5G runs on Android 10 + Realme UI. The Realme X7 runs on Realme UI Based on Android 10. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, whereas the Realme X7 Pro 5G is powered by Dimensity 1000+ 5G. The Realme X7 is powered by Dimensity 800U Processor.