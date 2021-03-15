Xiaomi launched Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max which is packed with new features and specifications. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Samsung also launched its Samsung Galaxy F62 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy F62. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max vs Xiaomi Mi 10T vs Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro - Head to Head Comparison of Price in India, Full Specifications, and Other Features

Display and Design-The screen of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is 6.67 inch, whereas the screen of Samsung Galaxy F62 is 6.7-inch. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 FHD+, whereas the Samsung Galaxy F62 has a screen resolution of 1,080×2,400 pixels. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max vs Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro - Head to Head Comparison of Camera, Display, RAM, and Other Specifications

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy F62 is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 18999, whereas Samsung Galaxy F62 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 23999. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max vs Xiaomi Mi 10T - Check Out Latest Comparison of Price, Specifications, Camera, and Display along with Resolution

Camera -The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has a 108MP+5MP+8MP+2MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy F62 has a 64MP+12MP+5MP+5MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy F62 has 32MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is powered by 5020mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy F62 of 7,000mAh.

OS-The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11, whereas the Samsung Galaxy F62 runs on Android 11. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, whereas the Samsung Galaxy F62 is powered by Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC.