Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max smartphone priced starting at 18999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Vivo also launched the Vivo V20 smartphone The Vivo V20 is priced starting at 24990 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and Vivo V20 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 review: Gets most of it right at Rs 11,999

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max features a 6.67 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 FHD+. Meanwhile the Vivo V20 features a 6.44-inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 (FHD+). Also Read - Upcoming smartphones in India in March 2021: OnePlus 9, Realme 8, Poco X3 Pro, Micromax In 1, and more

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G. Meanwhile, the Vivo V20 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Also Read - PUBG Mobile banned over one million players accounts: Here's the reason why

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and Vivo V20 is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 18999, whereas Vivo V20 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 24990.

Camera -The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has a 108MP+5MP+8MP+2MP camera, whereas the Vivo V20 has a 64MP+8MP+2MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Vivo V20 has 44MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is powered by 5020mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo V20 of 4000mAh. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11, whereas the Vivo V20 runs on Funtouch OS 11 (Based on Android 11)