Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max smartphone priced starting at 18999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Vivo also launched the Vivo Y31 smartphone The Vivo Y31 is priced starting at 16490 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and Vivo Y31 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max features a 6.67 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 FHD+. Meanwhile the Vivo Y31 features a 6.58 inch with a screen resolution of 2408 × 1080 (FHD+).

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G. Meanwhile, the Vivo Y31 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and Vivo Y31 is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 18999, whereas Vivo Y31 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 16490.

Camera -The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has a 108MP+5MP+8MP+2MP camera, whereas the Vivo Y31 has a 48MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Vivo Y31 has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is powered by 5020mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo Y31 of 5000mAh. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11, whereas the Vivo Y31 runs on Funtouch OS Android 11