Xiaomi launched Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max which is packed with new features and specifications. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Vivo also launched its Vivo Y51A with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and Vivo Y51A.

Display and Design-The screen of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is 6.67 inch, whereas the screen of Vivo Y51A is 6.58-inch. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 FHD+, whereas the Vivo Y51A has a screen resolution of 2408 × 1080.

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and Vivo Y51A is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 18999, whereas Vivo Y51A of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 17990.

Camera -The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has a 108MP+5MP+8MP+2MP camera, whereas the Vivo Y51A has a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Vivo Y51A has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is powered by 5020mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo Y51A of 5000mAh.

OS-The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11, whereas the Vivo Y51A runs on Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 11. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, whereas the Vivo Y51A is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662.