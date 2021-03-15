Among key features of Mi 10i are an 108-megapixels quad-rear camera setup and a Snapdragon 765G 5G processor. The battery is 4,820mAh with support for 33W fast charging.

Xiaomi launched Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max which is packed with new features and specifications. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Xiaomi also launched its Xiaomi Mi 10i with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and Xiaomi Mi 10i.

Display and Design-The screen of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is 6.67 inch, whereas the screen of Xiaomi Mi 10i is 6.67 inch. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 FHD+, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 10i has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080.

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and Xiaomi Mi 10i is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 18999, whereas Xiaomi Mi 10i of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 21999.

Camera -The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has a 108MP+5MP+8MP+2MP camera, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 10i has a 108MP+8MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Xiaomi Mi 10i has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is powered by 5020mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Mi 10i of 4820 mAh.

OS-The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 10i runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 10i is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G.