Xiaomi launched Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max which is packed with new features and specifications. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Xiaomi also launched its Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max vs Xiaomi Mi 10T - Check Out Latest Comparison of Price, Specifications, Camera, and Display along with Resolution

Display and Design-The screen of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is 6.67 inch, whereas the screen of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is 6.67 inch. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 FHD+, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 FHD+. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max vs Vivo V20 Pro - Compare Price in India, Full Specifications, and Other Features

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 18999, whereas Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 39999. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max vs Motorola Moto G 5G - Compare Camera Features, Price in India, RAM, Display, and Other Specifications

Camera -The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has a 108MP+5MP+8MP+2MP camera, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro has a 108MP+13MP+5MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro has 20MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is powered by 5020mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro of 5000mAh.

OS-The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro runs on MIUI 12, Android 10. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865.