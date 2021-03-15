Intro-We have compared Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max alongside the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro and Xiaomi Mi 10T to see the remarkable differences between these smartphones. You can read below about the, storage, camera, price, display and design of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro, and Xiaomi Mi 10T Also Read - PUBG Mobile confirms to have banned over one million player accounts: Here's the reason

Display and Design-The screen of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is 6.67 inch, whereas the screen of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is 6.67 inch. The screen of Xiaomi Mi 10T is 6.67 inch. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 FHD+, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 FHD+. The Xiaomi Mi 10T has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 FHD+.

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro, Xiaomi Mi 10T is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 18999, whereas Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 39999. Xiaomi Mi 10T of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 35999.

Camera -The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has a 108MP+5MP+8MP+2MP camera, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro has a 108MP+13MP+5MP camera. The Xiaomi Mi 10T has a 64MP+13MP+5MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro has 20MP main Camera lens. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 10T has 20MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is powered by 5020mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro of 5000mAh. The Xiaomi Mi 10T has battery capacity of 5000mAh.

OS-The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro runs on MIUI 12, Android 10. The Xiaomi Mi 10T runs on Android 10 based on MIUI 12. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. The Xiaomi Mi 10T is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 with 5G.