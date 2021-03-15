Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is the most premium of the series and it comes with a 108-megapixel quad rear camera setup. It is priced at Rs 18,999 for the 64GB storage and Rs 19,999 for the 128GB storage models, where the RAM is 6GB. The higher-end 8GB RAM+128GB storage model will cost Rs 21,999. The sale will start on March 18.

Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max smartphone priced starting at 18999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Xiaomi also launched the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro smartphone The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is priced starting at 15999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max vs Xiaomi Mi 10T vs Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro - Head to Head Comparison of Price in India, Full Specifications, and Other Features

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max features a 6.67 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 FHD+. Meanwhile the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro features a 6.67 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2340 pixels. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max vs Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro - Head to Head Comparison of Camera, Display, RAM, and Other Specifications

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max vs Xiaomi Mi 10T - Check Out Latest Comparison of Price, Specifications, Camera, and Display along with Resolution

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 18999, whereas Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 15999.

Camera -The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has a 108MP+5MP+8MP+2MP camera, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro has a 64MP+5MP+8MP+2MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is powered by 5020mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro of 5020mAh. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11