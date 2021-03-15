We have compared Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max alongside the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 to see the remarkable differences between these smartphones. You can read below about the, storage, camera, price, display and design of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro, and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max vs Xiaomi Mi 10T vs Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro - Head to Head Comparison of Price in India, Full Specifications, and Other Features

Display and Design-The screen of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is 6.67 inch, whereas the screen of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is 6.67 inch. The screen of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 is 6.43 inch. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 FHD+, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro has a screen resolution of 1080×2340 pixels. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080FHD+. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max vs Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro - Head to Head Comparison of Camera, Display, RAM, and Other Specifications

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro, Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 18999, whereas Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 15999. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 11999. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max vs Xiaomi Mi 10T - Check Out Latest Comparison of Price, Specifications, Camera, and Display along with Resolution

Camera -The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has a 108MP+5MP+8MP+2MP camera, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro has a 64MP+5MP+8MP+2MP camera. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 has a 48MP+2MP+8MP+2MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro has 16MP main Camera lens. On the front the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 has 13MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is powered by 5020mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro of 5020mAh. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 has battery capacity of 5000mAh.

OS-The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 678.