Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series prices leaked ahead of India launch

Later this week, Xiaomi will reveal the Redmi Note 10 series in India and the teasers hint at massive upgrades. The Redmi Note series will get an AMOLED display for the first time this year while the Pro variant is expected to get a 120Hz display. One of the variants is also getting a 108-megapixel main rear camera. Could these features bump up the prices? Based on some recent leaks, it certainly seems so. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10T now cheaper by Rs 3,000 in India, no relief for Mi 10T Pro

Based on a report from Gadgets 360, the Redmi Note 10 could see a massive inflation in its price this year. A Twitter user suggests that the 6GB RAM variant of the Redmi Note 10 could be priced at Rs 15,999. However, this is the MRP and the actual price could boil down to Rs 14,999. A more affordable variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is tipped to cost Rs 13,999. The leak shows the price printed on the retail box. Also Read - Redmi Note 10 series will get Super AMOLED display, a first for Redmi Note series

Redmi Note 10 series prices leak

Another leak hints at the price of the Redmi Note 10 Pro, which could see a huge bump in its price. According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Redmi Note 10 Pro could sell globally at a price of $279 (approximately Rs 20,000). This price is said to stay true for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. However, previous leaks have hinted at 128GB storage as standard on all the variants. Also Read - Redmi Note 10 tipped to launch with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC: Check more details

As of now, these prices come from several sources and we suggest you wait for an official revelation from Xiaomi on the launch day. The Redmi Note 10 Pro is expected to come with 120Hz IPS LCD display, a 5050mAh battery, and possibly the 108-megapixel camera, the latter being confirmed by Xiaomi in an official teaser.

The vanilla Redmi Note 10 with its AMOLED display and a 48-megapixel main camera is expected to come with Snapdragon 662 chipset. Both phones are expected to launch with MIUI 12 based on the latest Android 11 OS. Sadly, there’s no news on whether Xiaomi plans a Pro Max variant for 2021.

On the other hand, Realme is preparing its Realme 8 series as an answer to the Redmi Note 10 series. The Realme 8 Pro has been confirmed to come with a 108-megapixel main rear camera. Realme is also teasing a Vivo V20-inpsired design for the rear.