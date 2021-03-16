Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro smartphone priced starting at 15999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Motorola also launched the Motorola Moto G 5G smartphone The Motorola Moto G 5G is priced starting at 20999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro and Motorola Moto G 5G across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M12 vs Motorola Moto G10 Power - Head to Head Comparison of Camera, Display, RAM, Processor, and Many Other Features

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro features a 6.67 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2340 pixels. Meanwhile the Motorola Moto G 5G features a 6.7 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 5G speeds slower than at least 25 Android smartphones: OpenSignal

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G. Meanwhile, the Motorola Moto G 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M12 vs Motorola Moto G30 - Head to Head Comparison of Price in India, Full Specifications, and Other Features

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro and Motorola Moto G 5G is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 15999, whereas Motorola Moto G 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 20999.

Camera -The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro has a 64MP+5MP+8MP+2MP camera, whereas the Motorola Moto G 5G has a 48MP+8MP+2MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Motorola Moto G 5G has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is powered by 5020mAh as compared to the battery of Motorola Moto G 5G of 5000mAh. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11, whereas the Motorola Moto G 5G runs on Android 10