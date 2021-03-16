Xiaomi launched Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro which is packed with new features and specifications. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Motorola also launched its Motorola Moto G9 Power with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro and Motorola Moto G9 Power. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M12 vs Motorola Moto G10 Power - Head to Head Comparison of Camera, Display, RAM, Processor, and Many Other Features

Display and Design-The screen of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is 6.67 inch, whereas the screen of Motorola Moto G9 Power is 6.8 inch. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro has a screen resolution of 1080×2340 pixels, whereas the Motorola Moto G9 Power has a screen resolution of 720×1640. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 5G speeds slower than at least 25 Android smartphones: OpenSignal

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro and Motorola Moto G9 Power is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 15999, whereas Motorola Moto G9 Power of 4 GB RAM and 64 GB is priced at 11999. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M12 vs Motorola Moto G30 - Head to Head Comparison of Price in India, Full Specifications, and Other Features

Camera -The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro has a 64MP+5MP+8MP+2MP camera, whereas the Motorola Moto G9 Power has a 64MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Motorola Moto G9 Power has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is powered by 5020mAh as compared to the battery of Motorola Moto G9 Power of 6000 mAh.

OS-The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11, whereas the Motorola Moto G9 Power runs on Android 10. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, whereas the Motorola Moto G9 Power is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662.