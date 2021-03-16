We have compared Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro alongside the Nokia 5.4 and Nokia 3.4 to see the remarkable differences between these smartphones. You can read below about the, storage, camera, price, display and design of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro, Nokia 5.4, and Nokia 3.4 Also Read - Apple AirPods 3 new launch time leaked, not launching on March 23 after all

Display and Design-The screen of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is 6.67 inch, whereas the screen of Nokia 5.4 is 6.39-inch. The screen of Nokia 3.4 is 6.39-inch. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro has a screen resolution of 1080×2340 pixels, whereas the Nokia 5.4 has a screen resolution of 720×1,560 pixels. The Nokia 3.4 has a screen resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Android 11 smartphone review: Gets most of it right at Price Rs 11,999

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro, Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4 is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 15999, whereas Nokia 5.4 of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999. Nokia 3.4 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 11999. Also Read - OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro first look revealed by company in official poster

Camera -The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro has a 64MP+5MP+8MP+2MP camera, whereas the Nokia 5.4 has a 48MP+5MP+2MP+2MP camera. The Nokia 3.4 has a 13MP+2MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Nokia 5.4 has 16MP main Camera lens. On the front the Nokia 3.4 has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is powered by 5020mAh as compared to the battery of Nokia 5.4 of 4,000mAh. The Nokia 3.4 has battery capacity of 4,000mAh.

OS-The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11, whereas the Nokia 5.4 runs on Android 10. The Nokia 3.4 runs on Android 10. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, whereas the Nokia 5.4 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC. The Nokia 3.4 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460.