Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro smartphone priced starting at 15999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Oppo also launched the Oppo A15s smartphone The Oppo A15s is priced starting at 11490 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro and Oppo A15s across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro features a 6.67 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2340 pixels. Meanwhile the Oppo A15s features a 6.52 inch with a screen resolution of 1600×720.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G. Meanwhile, the Oppo A15s features a MediaTek Helio P35

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro and Oppo A15s is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 15999, whereas Oppo A15s of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 11490.

Camera -The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro has a 64MP+5MP+8MP+2MP camera, whereas the Oppo A15s has a 13MP +2MP +2MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Oppo A15s has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is powered by 5020mAh as compared to the battery of Oppo A15s of 4230mAh. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11, whereas the Oppo A15s runs on ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10