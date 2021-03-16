Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro smartphone priced starting at 15999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also launched the Realme Narzo 30 Pro smartphone The Realme Narzo 30 Pro is priced starting at 16999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro and Realme Narzo 30 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Apple AirPods 3 new launch time leaked, not launching on March 23 after all

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro features a 6.67 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2340 pixels. Meanwhile the Realme Narzo 30 Pro features a 6.5 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G. Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 30 Pro features a Dimensity 800U 5G

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro and Realme Narzo 30 Pro is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 15999, whereas Realme Narzo 30 Pro of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 16999.

Camera -The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro has a 64MP+5MP+8MP+2MP camera, whereas the Realme Narzo 30 Pro has a 48MP+8MP+2MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Realme Narzo 30 Pro has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is powered by 5020mAh as compared to the battery of Realme Narzo 30 Pro of 5000mAh. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11, whereas the Realme Narzo 30 Pro runs on Realme UI Based on Android 10