Xiaomi launched Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro which is packed with new features and specifications. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Realme also launched its Realme X7 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro and Realme X7.

Display and Design-The screen of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is 6.67 inch, whereas the screen of Realme X7 is 6.4. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro has a screen resolution of 1080×2340 pixels, whereas the Realme X7 has a screen resolution of 1080×2400 FHD+.

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro and Realme X7 is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 15999, whereas Realme X7 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 19999.

Camera -The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro has a 64MP+5MP+8MP+2MP camera, whereas the Realme X7 has a 64MP+8MP+2MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Realme X7 has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is powered by 5020mAh as compared to the battery of Realme X7 of 4310mAh.

OS-The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11, whereas the Realme X7 runs on Realme UI Based on Android 10. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, whereas the Realme X7 is powered by Dimensity 800U Processor.