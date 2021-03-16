Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro smartphone priced starting at 15999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also launched the Samsung Galaxy F62 smartphone The Samsung Galaxy F62 is priced starting at 23999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro and Samsung Galaxy F62 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Xiaomi Mi 10i - Check Out Comparison of Price in India, Full Specifications, and Other Features

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro features a 6.67 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2340 pixels. Meanwhile the Samsung Galaxy F62 features a 6.7-inch with a screen resolution of 1.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy F62 features a Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro and Samsung Galaxy F62 is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 15999, whereas Samsung Galaxy F62 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 23999.

Camera -The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro has a 64MP+5MP+8MP+2MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy F62 has a 64MP+12MP+5MP+5MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy F62 has 32MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is powered by 5020mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy F62 of 7,000mAh. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11, whereas the Samsung Galaxy F62 runs on Android 11