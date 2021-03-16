We have compared Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro alongside the Samsung Galaxy F62 and Samsung Galaxy F41 to see the remarkable differences between these smartphones. You can read below about the, storage, camera, price, display and design of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro, Samsung Galaxy F62, and Samsung Galaxy F41 Also Read - Apple AirPods 3 new launch time leaked, not launching on March 23 after all

Display and Design-The screen of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is 6.67 inch, whereas the screen of Samsung Galaxy F62 is 6.7-inch. The screen of Samsung Galaxy F41 is 6.4 – inch. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro has a screen resolution of 1080×2340 pixels, whereas the Samsung Galaxy F62 has a screen resolution of 1,080×2,400 pixels. The Samsung Galaxy F41 has a screen resolution of FHD+.

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro, Samsung Galaxy F62, Samsung Galaxy F41 is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 15999, whereas Samsung Galaxy F62 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 23999. Samsung Galaxy F41 of RAM and 64GB, 128GB is priced at 15499.

Camera -The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro has a 64MP+5MP+8MP+2MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy F62 has a 64MP+12MP+5MP+5MP camera. The Samsung Galaxy F41 has a 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy F62 has 32MP main Camera lens. On the front the Samsung Galaxy F41 has 32 MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is powered by 5020mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy F62 of 7,000mAh. The Samsung Galaxy F41 has battery capacity of 6000 mAh.

OS-The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11, whereas the Samsung Galaxy F62 runs on Android 11.. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, whereas the Samsung Galaxy F62 is powered by Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC. The Samsung Galaxy F41 is powered by Exynos 9611.