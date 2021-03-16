We have compared Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro alongside the Samsung Galaxy M12 and Samsung Galaxy A12 to see the remarkable differences between these smartphones. You can read below about the, storage, camera, price, display and design of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M12, and Samsung Galaxy A12 Also Read - Apple AirPods 3 new launch time leaked, not launching on March 23 after all

Display and Design-The screen of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is 6.67 inch, whereas the screen of Samsung Galaxy M12 is 6.5-inch. The screen of Samsung Galaxy A12 is 6.5 inch. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro has a screen resolution of 1080×2340 pixels, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M12 has a screen resolution of 720×1,600 pixels. The Samsung Galaxy A12 has a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 (HD+). Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Android 11 smartphone review: Gets most of it right at Price Rs 11,999

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M12, Samsung Galaxy A12 is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 15999, whereas Samsung Galaxy M12 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 10999. Samsung Galaxy A12 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 12999. Also Read - OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro first look revealed by company in official poster

Camera -The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro has a 64MP+5MP+8MP+2MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M12 has a 48MP+5MP+2MP+2MP camera. The Samsung Galaxy A12 has a 48.0 MP + 5.0 MP + 2.0 MP + 2.0 MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy M12 has 8MP main Camera lens. On the front the Samsung Galaxy A12 has 8.0 MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is powered by 5020mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy M12 of 6,000mAh. The Samsung Galaxy A12 has battery capacity of 5000mAh.

OS-The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M12 runs on Android-based One UI Core OS. The Samsung Galaxy A12 runs on Android 10 based on One UI Core 2.5. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M12 is powered by Samsung Exynos 850 SoC. The Samsung Galaxy A12 is powered by MediaTek Helio P35.