Xiaomi launched Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro which is packed with new features and specifications. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Vivo also launched its Vivo V20 2021 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro and Vivo V20 2021.

Display and Design-The screen of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is 6.67 inch, whereas the screen of Vivo V20 2021 is 6.44-inch. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro has a screen resolution of 1080×2340 pixels, whereas the Vivo V20 2021 has a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels.

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro and Vivo V20 2021 is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 15999, whereas Vivo V20 2021 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 24990.

Camera -The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro has a 64MP+5MP+8MP+2MP camera, whereas the Vivo V20 2021 has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Vivo V20 2021 has 44MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is powered by 5020mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo V20 2021 of 4000mAh.

OS-The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11, whereas the Vivo V20 2021 runs on Android 11. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, whereas the Vivo V20 2021 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G.