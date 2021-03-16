Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro smartphone priced starting at 15999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Xiaomi also launched the Xiaomi Mi 10i smartphone The Xiaomi Mi 10i is priced starting at 21999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 10i across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M12 vs Motorola Moto G10 Power - Head to Head Comparison of Camera, Display, RAM, Processor, and Many Other Features

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro features a 6.67 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2340 pixels. Meanwhile the Xiaomi Mi 10i features a 6.67 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Mi 10i features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 10i is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 15999, whereas Xiaomi Mi 10i of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 21999.

Camera -The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro has a 64MP+5MP+8MP+2MP camera, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 10i has a 108MP+8MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Xiaomi Mi 10i has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is powered by 5020mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Mi 10i of 4820 mAh. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 10i runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11