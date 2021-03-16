Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro will go on sale on March 17. It is priced starting at Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage option. The 6GB RAM+128GB storage option comes at Rs 16,999, while the 8GB RAM+128GB ROM version is priced at Rs 18,999 respectively. The phone gets a 6.67-inch display, 64-megapixel quad rear camera sensor, 5020mAh battery, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor.

Xiaomi launched Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro which is packed with new features and specifications. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Xiaomi also launched its Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10.

Display and Design-The screen of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is 6.67 inch, whereas the screen of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 is 6.43 inch. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro has a screen resolution of 1080×2340 pixels, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080FHD+.

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 15999, whereas Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 11999.

Camera -The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro has a 64MP+5MP+8MP+2MP camera, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 has a 48MP+2MP+8MP+2MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 has 13MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is powered by 5020mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 of 5000mAh.

OS-The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 678.