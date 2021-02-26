comscore Xiaomi Redmi Note 10, OnePLus 9, Realme GT 5G and more smartphones to launch in India and globally in March 2021
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10, Realme GT 5G, OnePlus 9, and more: Upcoming smartphones to launch in March 2021

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10, OnePlus 9, Realme GT 5G, and more; here is a list of smartphones to launch in India and globally in March 2021.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 India launch on March 10.

Realme GT 5G, OnePlus 9 series, Vivo S9 are among smartphones expected to launch in March. OnePlus 9 is arguably the most anticipated smartphone of this year, likely to be announced in March as well. OnePlus 9 series is said to include the standard OnePlus 9 along with the OnePlus 9 Pro and a more affordable OnePlus 9R. Also Read - OnePlus 9E or OnePlus 9R: Which will launch in March alongside OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro?

Perhaps, one of the biggest launches for India will be the Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, which will be unveiled on March 4. The mid-budget devices from Xiaomi will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets. Both phones will be Made in India and be exclusive to Amazon. Also Read - Asus ROG 5 to OnePlus 9 Pro: Top 5 Upcoming Gaming Smartphones coming soon

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series, Realme GT 5G to OnePlus 9 and Vivo S9; we take a look at the upcoming smartphones to launch in March: Also Read - OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9e new details leaked: See what has been revealed

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro, Note 10 Pro Max India launch on March 4

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max will be launched in India on March 4, the company has confirmed. Along with the launch date, the company has also confirmed quite a few specifications of the two devices. The Redmi Note 10 series will be the successor to the last year’s Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro, and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max.

The camera could be one of the key features on the Redmi Note 10 series as the one of the phones will come packed with a 108-megapixel primary rear camera setup. It is possible that the higher-end Redmi Note 10 Pro Max could come with this sensor along with three other sensors as well. Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro could include 48-megapixel and 64-megapixel primary image sensor.

Realme GT 5G launch on March 4

Realme GT 5G will launch in China on March 4. The flagship smartphone is expected to come with features like 5G connectivity, fast charging support, Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 888 processor and a hole-punch display.

Realme GT 5G launch, Realme GT 5G india launch, Realme GT 5G specs, Realme GT 5G features

Realme GT 5G launch event will be held from 2 PM local time in China, which is 11:30 AM in India on March 4. The smartphone was previously spotted on certifications sites TENAA as well as Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

In terms of design, the Realme GT 5G could be launched in a leather back and a glass back variant. It will sport a hole-punch on the top left corner of the display to hold the front camera and a rectangular camera module for rear cameras.

Vivo S9, S9e launch on March 3

Vivo S9 series including the S9 and S9e will be announced in China on March 3. Vivo S9 could sport a triple rear camera setup with a 44-megapixel main sensor. Meanwhile, the Vivo S9e will sport a 32-megapixel camera.

Vivo S9 could be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1100 processor, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It is said to include dual selfie cameras. More features expected for the smartphone are a 6.4-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

The more affordable Vivo S9e could feature a 6.44-inch AMOLED display along with 90Hz refresh rate. It could pack an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 820 processor and will be backed by a 4,100mAh battery with support for 33W Flash Charge.

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R

OnePlus 9 series with OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9R is tipped to launch in March. Further, the flagship series could be available the following month in April. However, OnePlus is yet to release an official date for the launch of its latest smartphone series.

OnePlus 9R

OnePlus 9R (Image Source: Voice)

In terms of design, OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will come packed with a punch-hole display. The higher-end Pro model is said to sport a big 6.78-inch QHD+ screen that will offer a 120hz refresh rate and a curved screen. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 9 will come packed with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ 120hz flat display.

Both the OnePlus 9 and the 9 Pro are expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The cameras on the two phones could be a 64-megapixel quad rear camera system.

The third model, dubbed as OnePlus 9R will be a cheaper model of the three under the series. According to Android Central, the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset and it will feature a 6.5-inch 1080p 90Hz display. More details include a 64-megapixel primary rear camera sensor coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 5,000mAh battery, 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

In terms of pricing, the OnePlus 9R could around $600, which is around Rs 44,000 on conversion, while the OnePlus 9 will carry a price tag of $800 (approximately Rs 59,000).

Published Date: February 26, 2021 8:16 PM IST
  • Published Date: February 26, 2021 8:16 PM IST

Best Sellers