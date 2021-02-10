comscore Xiaomi Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro India launch in March | BGR India
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro India launch in March, confirms company

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro will launch in India in March, Manu Kumar Jain confirmed in a tweet on February 10.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series will launch in India in March, the company has confirmed.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series India launch date has been confirmed by the company. Xiaomi’s global VP and Xiaomi India MD, Manu Kumar Jain took to Twitter to reveal that Redmi Note 10 series will be unveiled in March, though an exact launch date has not been made official. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Twitter Spaces testing, Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 India launch, and more

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series will likely have two smartphones – Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro. The launch timeline is slightly different this time, given Xiaomi typically launches its new Redmi Note series in the third week of February every year. Also Read - Top 5 features of Xiaomi's new MIUI 12.5 Android ROM update

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series teaser image suggests the cameras could be the highlight feature on the phones. Notably, the more premium Redmi Note 10 Pro variant is tipped to come with a 109-megapixel main rear camera sensor. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi TV Q1 75-inch with 4K display, 30W stereo speaker system launched

“A new decade, a new quantum jump in innovation! #RedmiNote10 series is from another orbit & it’s arriving early March this year! Brace yourselves for a #10on10 experience! RT if you want to know more,” Jain said in a tweet.

In addition, Xiaomi said that it has shipped more than 200 million units of Redmi Note series globally, attributing the data to the Xiaomi Data Center.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro will are expected to launch with 5G support. Both Redmi Note 10 and the Pro variant are said to feature an LCD display with a single punch-hole design. The Redmi Note 10 could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor, while the Pro variant is rumored to pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 was recently spotted on the BIS certification site. The back cameras on the smartphone could be a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor. The screen size could be 6.57-inches with a resolution of 1080X2400 pixels. The front camera is expected to be a 16-megapixels one. Redmi Note 10 will be backed by a 4800mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro prices in India (Expected)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series could be priced close to the Redmi Note 9 series. Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 could be the most affordable 5G smartphones with the price for the base model of the former starting at around Rs 11,000. The Pro variant could be priced starting at Rs 15,000.

  • Published Date: February 10, 2021 10:30 AM IST
  • Updated Date: February 10, 2021 11:03 AM IST

