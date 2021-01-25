Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the Redmi Note 10 series soon. The company’s General Manager, Lu Weibing in a Weibo post with the image of the Redmi Note 9, asked his followers about their expectations from its successor, thus warming up the public, for the device’s launch. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite could launch in India sooner than expected
In his post, Weibing does not reveal much about the upcoming smartphone. However, according to a report by 91Mobiles, the company is looking to launch the Redmi Note 10 next month. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Band 6 may take a cue from OnePlus Band, can bring this feature
In related news, the Redmi Note 10 recently made an appearance on multiple certification websites including BIS, FCC, IMDA, and more. Multiple variants of the device have been spotted in both 4G and 5G versions. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10T at Rs 32,999 without bank offers on Flipkart: Is it worth buying?
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10: Rumoured specifications
As per rumours flooding the internet, the Redmi Note 10 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 735G processor paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM along with 64GB/128GB storage. The 5G variant is expected to launch with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor. It will be backed by a 5050mAh battery.
The Redmi Note 10 is expected to come with an IPS LCD display with a 90Hz display. The Pro variant of the device is expected to sport an IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Both the devices will run Google‘s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own MIUI 12 skin on top.
Redmi Note 10 will sport a quad-camera setup, with a 64MP primary sensor paired with an ultra wide-angle sensor, a macro lens, and a depth sensor. On the front, it is expected to feature a centered hole punch sensor.
