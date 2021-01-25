Redmi Note 10 is expected to come with an IPS LCD display with a 90Hz display. (Representative Image)

is gearing up to launch the Note 10 series soon. The company’s General Manager, Lu Weibing in a post with the image of the , asked his followers about their expectations from its successor, thus warming up the public, for the device’s launch. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite could launch in India sooner than expected

In his post, Weibing does not reveal much about the upcoming smartphone. However, according to a report by 91Mobiles, the company is looking to launch the next month. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Band 6 may take a cue from OnePlus Band, can bring this feature

In related news, the Redmi Note 10 recently made an appearance on multiple certification websites including BIS, , IMDA, and more. Multiple variants of the device have been spotted in both and versions. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10T at Rs 32,999 without bank offers on Flipkart: Is it worth buying?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10: Rumoured specifications

As per rumours flooding the internet, the Redmi Note 10 will be powered by the processor paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM along with 64GB/128GB storage. The 5G variant is expected to launch with processor. It will be backed by a 5050mAh battery.

The Redmi Note 10 is expected to come with an IPS LCD display with a 90Hz display. The Pro variant of the device is expected to sport an IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Both the devices will run ‘s operating system with the company’s own skin on top.

Redmi Note 10 will sport a quad-camera setup, with a 64MP primary sensor paired with an ultra wide-angle sensor, a macro lens, and a depth sensor. On the front, it is expected to feature a centered hole punch sensor.