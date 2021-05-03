Xiaomi has sent out media invitations for the online-only launch of its Redmi Note 10S smartphone in India. It will launch the device in the country on May 13. The company has been teasing the device for some time now. The device will be an addition to the Redmi Note 10 series in India, which already includes the Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. Also Read - How is the Smartphone Industry Trend in 2021?

Redmi Note 10S: Launch date, time, where to stream

Xiaomi will be hosting its Redmi Note 10S launch event on May 13 at 12 PM IST. The event will have no physical attendance and will be streamed live on Redmi India's official YouTube channel and social media handles.

Redmi Note 10S: Expected specifications

According to a recent report by 91Mobiles, the Redmi Note 10S will be made available in three storage configurations: 6GB RAM/64GB storage, 6GB RAM/128GB storage and 8GB RAM/128GB storage.

The company has already teased the retail packaging and the key specifications of the upcoming device. The device will be made available in Blue, Dark Grey and White colour options. It will run Android 11 with the company’s own MIUI 12.5 skin on top and will feature a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor on the back. The device will be geared towards gamers and will come with support for Hi-Res Audio, and feature a Super Display.

To recall, Xiaomi has already unveiled the Redmi Note 10S globally last month. The global variant sports a 6.43-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with an ARM Mali-G76 MC4 GPU. The device comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

It features a quad camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it features a 13-megapixel sensor for taking selfies.