Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S powered by MediaTek Helio G95 SoC launched in India: Price, specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S has finally launched alongside the Redmi Watch in India. Key features of the device include a 6.43-inch AMOLED display, a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup, MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, an IP53 dust and water resistance rating, a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging and stereo speakers. Along with the Redmi Note 10S, the company has also launched its first smartwatch, dubbed Redmi Watch. Also Read - Xiaomi no more blacklisted by the US government after an agreement

Redmi Note 10S: Price in India

Redmi Note 10S is priced at Rs 14,999 for the base 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant and at Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. It will be made available via Mi.com, Amazon, offline stores, starting May 18. The device will be made available in Ocean Blue, Onyx Gray and Pebble White colour options. Also Read - Redmi Note 10S, Redmi Watch India launch today: Here's how to watch livestream

Redmi Note 10S: Specifications

Redmi Note 10S sports a 6.43-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. The display is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with an ARM Mali G76 MC4 GPU. It comes with 6GB of RAM along with 64GB/128GB of internal storage. The device also comes with an IP53 dust and water resistance rating, stereo speakers with Hi-Res Audio certification and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Also Read - Mi FlipBuds Pro with ANC confirmed to launch on May 13

This is the first phone from the company to run MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 out of the box. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

For security, the device features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor along with facial recognition via the front camera. It also comes with a multi-functional NFC and an IR blaster.

The Redmi Note 10S sports a quad-camera setup on the back consisting of a 64-megapixel primary wide angle sensor, paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it features a 13-megapixel sensor for taking selfies.