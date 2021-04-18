Some new Redmi phones including the Redmi Note 10S and the Redmi 10 series are expected to arrive soon in India. While the launch date hasn’t been revealed yet, a new leak reveals details related to the upcoming Redmi smartphones. The report coming from 91Mobiles suggests that the Redmi 10 series and the Redmi Note 10S are coming sooner than expected. The exact launch timeline hasn’t been revealed yet. Also Read - Flipkart Smartphones Carnival sale: Deals on Apple, Samsung, Poco, Realme, more smartphones

While we are unsure of when the Redmi Note 10S and the Redmi 10 series will launch in India, what we believe is that the Redmi phones will come after the Mi 11 Ultra release. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is gearing up to launch new Mi smartphones including the Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro on April 23 in the country. The Redmi devices could arrive possibly next month. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro India variant details leaked: Here's a look

Redmi 10 series coming soon

The Redmi 10 series will succeed the Redmi 9 series that launched in the country last year. Under the Redmi 9 series, the company launched several phones including the Redmi 9, the Redmi 9A, the Redmi 9i, and the Redmi 9 Prime. We expect the brand to bring the successor to all the Redmi 9 series phones this year. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra unboxed underwater by diver to demonstrate waterproofing

As has been the case with the Redmi numeric series over the years, the upcoming Redmi 10 series could also fall under the price of Rs 10,000. Not much is known about the Redmi 10 series but the report suggests that the budget phones will come with Android 11-based MIUI, a Full HD+ display, best processing power and also improved cameras. It is also suggested that the Redmi 10 series could borrow the EVOL design language from the Redmi Note 10 series, launched in India earlier this year.

Redmi Note 10s India launch soon (expected)

The Redmi Note 10s is also coming soon. While the India launch date hasn’t been revealed, a lot of other details have been leaked online. As per the latest report coming from 91Mobiles the phone will be offered in three colours, including White, Grey, and Blue.

It has also been revealed that the Redmi Note 10s will come in three variants – 6GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB, and 8GB+128GB in India. The phone is already available in the global market. Some of the key features of the phone include: a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen. MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery, support for 33W fast charging, and a 64-megapixel quad-camera system.