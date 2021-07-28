Redmi Note 10T 5G flaunts a sleek profile with curved edges. It is built out of plastic and has a plastic frame with the left edge housing the power and the volume keys.

Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G smartphone priced starting at 13999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Motorola also launched the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion smartphone The Motorola Moto G40 Fusion is priced starting at 13999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G and Motorola Moto G40 Fusion across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G features a 6.5 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080. Meanwhile the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion features a 6.80 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2460.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 700. Meanwhile, the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G and Motorola Moto G40 Fusion is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999, whereas Motorola Moto G40 Fusion of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999.

Camera -The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G has a 48MP+2MP+2MP camera, whereas the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Motorola Moto G40 Fusion of 6000mAh. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G runs on MIUI 12, Android 11, whereas the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion runs on Android 11