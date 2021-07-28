Redmi Note 10T 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and has a UBS-C port for charging. It bundles a 22.5W charger in the box. The phone runs MIUI 12.5 based Android 11.

Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G smartphone priced starting at 13999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Motorola also launched the Motorola Moto G9 Power smartphone The Motorola Moto G9 Power is priced starting at 11999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G and Motorola Moto G9 Power across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - How to get permanent skins in PUBG Mobile for free in simple steps

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G features a 6.5 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080. Meanwhile the Motorola Moto G9 Power features a 6.8 inch with a screen resolution of 720×1640. Also Read - Instagram users can now post 60 seconds long Reels: Here’s how to post

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 700. Meanwhile, the Motorola Moto G9 Power features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Also Read - Fortnite's next big live event likely happening next month, here are the details

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G and Motorola Moto G9 Power is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999, whereas Motorola Moto G9 Power of 4 GB RAM and 64 GB is priced at 11999.

Camera -The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G has a 48MP+2MP+2MP camera, whereas the Motorola Moto G9 Power has a 64MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Motorola Moto G9 Power has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Motorola Moto G9 Power of 6000 mAh. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G runs on MIUI 12, Android 11, whereas the Motorola Moto G9 Power runs on Android 10