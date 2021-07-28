Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G smartphone priced starting at 13999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Nokia also launched the Nokia 3.4 smartphone The Nokia 3.4 is priced starting at 11999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G and Nokia 3.4 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - GTA 5 will be leaving the Xbox Game Pass service soon: Play it before it is gone

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G features a 6.5 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080. Meanwhile the Nokia 3.4 features a 6.39-inch with a screen resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 700. Meanwhile, the Nokia 3.4 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G and Nokia 3.4 is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999, whereas Nokia 3.4 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 11999.

Camera -The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G has a 48MP+2MP+2MP camera, whereas the Nokia 3.4 has a 13MP+2MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Nokia 3.4 has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Nokia 3.4 of 4,000mAh. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G runs on MIUI 12, Android 11, whereas the Nokia 3.4 runs on Android 10