Xiaomi launched Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Oppo also launched its OPPO A74 5G with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G and OPPO A74 5G.

Display and Design-The screen of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G is 6.5 inch, whereas the screen of OPPO A74 5G is 6.5 inch. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080, whereas the OPPO A74 5G has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 (FHD+).

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G and OPPO A74 5G is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999, whereas OPPO A74 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 17990.

Camera -The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G has a 48MP+2MP+2MP camera, whereas the OPPO A74 5G has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the OPPO A74 5G has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of OPPO A74 5G of 5000mAh.

OS-The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G runs on MIUI 12, Android 11, whereas the OPPO A74 5G runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700, whereas the OPPO A74 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G.