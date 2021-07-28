Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G smartphone priced starting at 13999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Poco also launched the Poco M3 Pro 5G smartphone The Poco M3 Pro 5G is priced starting at 13999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G and Poco M3 Pro 5G across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G vs Samsung Galaxy F22 - Check Out Comparison of Latest Features Including RAM, Battery, Display Size & Resolution, Processor, Camera, Price in India, and Other Specifications

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G features a 6.5 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080. Meanwhile the Poco M3 Pro 5G features a 6.50-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 700. Meanwhile, the Poco M3 Pro 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 700

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G and Poco M3 Pro 5G is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999, whereas Poco M3 Pro 5G of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999.

Camera -The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G has a 48MP+2MP+2MP camera, whereas the Poco M3 Pro 5G has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Poco M3 Pro 5G has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Poco M3 Pro 5G of 5000mAh. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G runs on MIUI 12, Android 11, whereas the Poco M3 Pro 5G runs on MIUI 12 is based on Android 11