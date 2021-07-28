Xiaomi launched Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Realme also launched its Realme Narzo 30 Pro with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G and Realme Narzo 30 Pro. Also Read - GTA 5 will be leaving the Xbox Game Pass service soon: Play it before it is gone

Display and Design-The screen of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G is 6.5 inch, whereas the screen of Realme Narzo 30 Pro is 6.5 inch. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080, whereas the Realme Narzo 30 Pro has a screen resolution of 1080×2400.

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G and Realme Narzo 30 Pro is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999, whereas Realme Narzo 30 Pro of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 16999.

Camera -The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G has a 48MP+2MP+2MP camera, whereas the Realme Narzo 30 Pro has a 48MP+8MP+2MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Realme Narzo 30 Pro has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Realme Narzo 30 Pro of 5000mAh.

OS-The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G runs on MIUI 12, Android 11, whereas the Realme Narzo 30 Pro runs on Realme UI Based on Android 10. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700, whereas the Realme Narzo 30 Pro is powered by Dimensity 800U 5G.