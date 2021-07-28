Xiaomi launched Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Samsung also launched its Samsung Galaxy F22 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G and Samsung Galaxy F22. Also Read - Airtel Rs 79 plan vs Vodafone-Idea (Vi) Rs 79 plan: Check data, calls, and other benefits

Display and Design-The screen of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G is 6.5 inch, whereas the screen of Samsung Galaxy F22 is 6.40-inch. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080, whereas the Samsung Galaxy F22 has a screen resolution of 720×1600. Also Read - Windows 11 download: Fake installers can infect your PC, few tips to stay safe

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G and Samsung Galaxy F22 is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999, whereas Samsung Galaxy F22 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 12499. Also Read - ZTE Axon 30 5G launched with next-gen under-display camera: Price, specifications

Camera -The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G has a 48MP+2MP+2MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy F22 has a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy F22 has 13MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy F22 of 6000mAh.

OS-The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G runs on MIUI 12, Android 11, whereas the Samsung Galaxy F22 runs on Android 11. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700, whereas the Samsung Galaxy F22 is powered by MediaTek Helio G80.