Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G smartphone priced starting at 13999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also launched the Samsung Galaxy F41 smartphone The Samsung Galaxy F41 is priced starting at 15499 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G and Samsung Galaxy F41 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G features a 6.5 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080. Meanwhile the Samsung Galaxy F41 features a 6.4 – inch with a screen resolution of FHD+.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 700. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy F41 features a Exynos 9611

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G and Samsung Galaxy F41 is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999, whereas Samsung Galaxy F41 of RAM and 64GB, 128GB is priced at 15499.

Camera -The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G has a 48MP+2MP+2MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy F41 has a 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy F41 has 32 MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy F41 of 6000 mAh. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G runs on MIUI 12, Android 11