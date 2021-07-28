Xiaomi launched Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Vivo also launched its Vivo Y20A with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G and Vivo Y20A. Also Read - GTA 5 will be leaving the Xbox Game Pass service soon: Play it before it is gone

Display and Design-The screen of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G is 6.5 inch, whereas the screen of Vivo Y20A is 6.51-inch. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080, whereas the Vivo Y20A has a screen resolution of Full HD+.

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G and Vivo Y20A is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999, whereas Vivo Y20A of 3GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 11490.

Camera -The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G has a 48MP+2MP+2MP camera, whereas the Vivo Y20A has a 13MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Vivo Y20A has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo Y20A of 5,000mAh.

OS-The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G runs on MIUI 12, Android 11, whereas the Vivo Y20A runs on FunTouch OS 11 based on Android 11. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700, whereas the Vivo Y20A is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439.