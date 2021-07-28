comscore Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G vs Vivo Y31 - Compare Price, RAM | BGR.in
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G vs Vivo Y31 - Head to Head Comparison of Display, RAM, Processor, Camera Features, Battery Performance, Price in India, and Many Other Specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999, whereas Vivo Y31 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 16490.

  • Published: July 28, 2021 4:22 PM IST
Redmi Note 10T

Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G smartphone priced starting at 13999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Vivo also launched the Vivo Y31 smartphone The Vivo Y31 is priced starting at 16490 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G and Vivo Y31 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - GTA 5 will be leaving the Xbox Game Pass service soon: Play it before it is gone

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G features a 6.5 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080. Meanwhile the Vivo Y31 features a 6.58 inch with a screen resolution of 2408 × 1080 (FHD+). Also Read - How to get permanent skins in PUBG Mobile for free in simple steps

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 700. Meanwhile, the Vivo Y31 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Also Read - Instagram users can now post 60 seconds long Reels: Here’s how to post

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G and Vivo Y31 is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999, whereas Vivo Y31 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 16490.

Camera -The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G has a 48MP+2MP+2MP camera, whereas the Vivo Y31 has a 48MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Vivo Y31 has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo Y31 of 5000mAh. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G runs on MIUI 12, Android 11, whereas the Vivo Y31 runs on Funtouch OS Android 11

  • Published Date: July 28, 2021 4:22 PM IST

Best Sellers