Redmi Note 10T 5G flaunts a sleek profile with curved edges. It is built out of plastic and has a plastic frame with the left edge housing the power and the volume keys.

Xiaomi launched Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Xiaomi also launched its Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G and Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power.

Display and Design-The screen of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G is 6.5 inch, whereas the screen of Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power is 6.53 inch. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power has a screen resolution of 2340×1080.

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G and Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999, whereas Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power of 4GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 11999.

Camera -The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G has a 48MP+2MP+2MP camera, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power has a 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power of 6000mAh.

OS-The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G runs on MIUI 12, Android 11, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power runs on MIUI 12, Android 10. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662.