Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G smartphone priced starting at 13999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Xiaomi also launched the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 smartphone The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 is priced starting at 11999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G features a 6.5 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080. Meanwhile the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 features a 6.43 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080FHD+.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 700. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 678

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999, whereas Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 11999.

Camera -The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G has a 48MP+2MP+2MP camera, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 has a 48MP+2MP+8MP+2MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 has 13MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 of 5000mAh. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G runs on MIUI 12, Android 11, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11