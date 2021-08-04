comscore Redmi Note 10T, Note 10 price in India hiked by Rs 500: Check new prices here
News

Redmi Note 10T, Note 10 price in India hiked by Rs 500: Check new prices here

Mobiles

Xiaomi has increased the prices of Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10T. Find out the reason behind price hike and check new prices here.

Redmi Note 10T 5G

Several Redmi phones have gotten expensive in the last few months. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has once again increased the price of the Redmi Note 10 by Rs 500. In addition, Redmi has also increased the price of its newly launched Redmi Note 10T by Rs 500. Also Read - Top 5G phones under Rs 15,000 in August 2021: Realme 8 5G, Poco M3 Pro, Redmi Note 10T, more

Both variants of the Redmi Note 10 and the Redmi Note 10T have received the price hike. Coming to the newest phone first, the Redmi Note 10T 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model is now available at Rs 14,499. The original launch price of this model was set at Rs 13,999. Also Read - RedmiBook Pro, RedmiBook e-Learning Edition launch in India, start at Rs 41,999

The top-end model of the Redmi Note 10T with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage is now available at Rs 16,499 up from the launch price of Rs 15,999. Also Read - Massive Rs 2,000 flat discount on Xiaomi Mi 11X: Check the mouth-watering deal on Amazon

Redmi Note 10 new prices

After the price hike, the Redmi Note 10 base model with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage is now available at Rs 13,499. The price of the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model now comes at Rs 15,499.

This is the third time that the price of Redmi Note 10 has been hiked in India. Before the new price hike, the Redmi Note 10 4GB RAM model was available at Rs 12,999 and the 6GB RAM model at Rs 14,999.

To recall, the Note 10 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM model were launched at Rs 11,999 and Rs 13,999, respectively.

Reason behind price hike

The new prices of both the Redmi Note 10 and the Redmi Note 10T have been listed on the official Xiaomi website as well as on partner platforms. The price hike should also get reflected on offline stories across the country.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer hasn’t revealed the reason behind price hike, but it is assumed that these frequent price hikes of select Redmi phones is due to component prices getting expensive.

Recently, Xiaomi increased the price of the Redmi Note 10 Pro as well for the same reason. Currently, the Redmi Note 10 Pro 6GB + 128GB, 6GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB models are available at Rs 17,999, Rs 15,999 and Rs 18,999, respectively.

Published Date: August 4, 2021 8:36 AM IST
  • Published Date: August 4, 2021 8:36 AM IST

Best Sellers