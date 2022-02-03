comscore Redmi Note 11 Price in India, Specs, Launch date, and other details
Redmi Note 11 launching next week: Price in India, specs, other expected details

Ahead of the launch, the Redmi Note 10 successor has been subjected to several leaks and rumours. One of the leaks also revealed pricing details. Let’s take a closer look.

Redmi Note 11 series is all set to launch in India next week. On February 9, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is said to launch two devices – the Redmi Note 11 and the Redmi Note 11S. Notably, these phones are already available in the global market with the name Redmi Note 11 4G and the Redmi Note 11S. Among the two, the Redmi Note 11S will come packed with 5G support. Also Read - Xiaomi leads smartphone market in India in 2021, followed by Samsung: Counterpoint

Ahead of the launch, the Redmi Note 10 successor has been subjected to several leaks and rumours. One of the leaks also revealed pricing details. As per the leaks, the Redmi Note 11 will start at a price of Rs 13,999 while the Redmi Note 11S will go up to Rs 16,999. Also Read - Redmi 10A appears on certification site, likely to get dual camera, up to 4GB RAM

In terms of specifications, the Redmi Note 11 will succeed the Redmi Note 10, which was announced last year alongside the Pro models. The Note 11 is quite a big upgrade over to the Note 10. The upcoming smartphone includes a 6.43-inch display, 90hz screen refresh rate, Snapdragon 680 SoC, a 5000mAh battery, 33W fast charging support, and more. Also Read - Redmi Note 11 price in India may start from Rs 13,999, India launch next week

Let’s take a quick look at everything we know about the Redmi Note 11 smartphone so far.

Redmi Note 11 specifications

Since the smartphone is already unveiled in the global market as the Redmi Note 11 4G, we almost know all the specifications. Leaks and rumours suggest that the company will unveil the global version in the Indian market. So, we believe that the specs are almost going to be the same with some minor changes here and there.

-The Redmi Note 11 comes packed with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

-On the hardware front, the Note device is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 680 chipset clocked at 2,4GHz.

-It comes bundled with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage.

-On the camera front, the phone includes a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

-On the front, the Redmi Note 11 is said to include a 13-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

-The Redmi Note 11 is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

-The smartphone includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5 audio jack, and a stereo speaker setup.

Redmi Note 11 price in India

As far as the pricing is concerned, the Redmi Note 11 is likely to start at a price of Rs 13,999 or Rs 14,499. The company will reveal the official pricing and models on Feb 9. Currently, the Redmi Note 10 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model comes at Rs 13,999 while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model comes at Rs 15,499.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 3, 2022 2:07 PM IST

Redmi Note 11 launching next week: Price in India, specs, other expected details
Mobiles
Redmi Note 11 launching next week: Price in India, specs, other expected details
