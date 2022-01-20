Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro renders, key specs leak online ahead of launch

Xiaomi will soon be launching its Redmi Note 11 series globally. Some of the company’s marketing material for the Redmi Note 11 Pro recently leaked online, confirming that the device will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor with support for 5G connectivity. Now, some renders and key specifications of the Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro 5G Global variants have been leaked online. Also Read - Explained: Air India cancels flights to the US over 5G concerns, but why?

Xiaomi is scheduled to launch its Redmi Note 11 series globally on January 26. Ahead of the launch, MySmartPrice has shared exclusive renders of the upcoming Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro 5G Global variants, along with some key specifications.

Redmi Note 11 Pro: Renders

The leaked renders reveal that the company is retaining the design for the Note 11 Pro from their Chinese counterparts. The device will come with a dot-notch display, a flat edge design, and a 108-megapixel quad-camera setup at the back. According to the report, the devices will be offered in Graphite Gray and Polar White colour variants. There's another colour variant with a gradient finish that according to the report looks similar to Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G's Diamond Dazzle colour variant.

Redmi Note 11 Pro: Leaked specifications

Xiaomi will launch two variants of the Redmi Note 11 Pro: Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G and Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G. The 5G variant will be powered by an unnamed Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC, whereas, the 4G variant will ship with the MediaTek Helio G96 SoC at its heart.

Both the 4G and the 5G variants will sport a 108-megapixel quad-camera setup at the back and will sport a 6.67-inch dot-notch display at the front with a 120Hz variable refresh rate. All of this will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

While the global launch of the upcoming Redmi Note series is scheduled for January 26, the company has not revealed if and when the devices will be made available in the Indian market. However, considering its track record, we can expect the company to launch the devices in India soon.